Gary E. Bombardier, age 75, died on December 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary was born on January 3, 1944, in Adams, Massachusetts, the youngest child of N. Valmore and Edna (Fish) Bombardier. He was raised in North Adams, Massachusetts, where he attended the Mark Hopkins Elementary and Drury High schools. He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst in 1966. After being awarded a full scholarship, Gary attended Harvard University, receiving M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Political Science in 1968 and 1971, respectively. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Pi Sigma Alpha.
After completing his education, Gary moved to the Washington, D.C. area, eventually settling in Fairfax County, Virginia. He did advanced research at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., and was an Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland.
After leaving academia, Gary served in a variety of staff positions in the U.S. House and Senate. From 1976 to 1992, Gary was a Legislative Aide to former Congressman Matthew F. McHugh of New York and an associate staff member of the Appropriations Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. While working for Congress, Gary developed a passion for foreign aid issues and became an expert in this area. As a champion of justice for the world's poor majority, Gary became a strong advocate for development aid to Africa and was responsible for substantially increasing such assistance in the 1980s. In particular, he played a major role in reorganizing the manner in which U.S. aid was delivered through the creation of the Development Fund for Africa and authored the first U.S. legislation permitting debt relief for African nations.
In 1993, Gary accepted a position with the U.S. Agency for International Development. As Deputy Assistant Administrator for the U.S. AID Africa Bureau, he helped plan, direct and implement a $700 million annual development aid program for sub-Saharan Africa. He was also the author of several articles that appeared in public policy journals and a contributor to several books, including Between State and Nation. After many years of dedicated service to our country, Gary retired in 1999.
Throughout his life Gary was devoted to his family, especially Colleen Boles, his lifelong companion, and her daughters, Nora and Lydia Boles, whom he helped raise. In retirement, Gary's greatest joy was spending time with them. He shared with Nora and Lydia his love of baseball by bringing them to minor league games, and also shared his love of history and reading. As a family, they enjoyed regular vacations to the Delaware beaches, outings to the movies and county fairs, and dinners at their favorite restaurants. Gary also maintained a close relationship with his sister, Valerie O'Reilly of Burlington, Vermont. Throughout the years, Gary took Valerie on trips to historical sites in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic and would visit her in Vermont every October. Gary also valued his role as uncle to Valerie's four daughters and instilled in them the value of education. He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Neal and Dennis Bombardier. He is survived by Colleen, Nora and Lydia Boles, his sister Valerie, and his nieces - Kathleen, Maureen, Colleen, and Jacqueline O'Reilly.
A private burial will be held at a later date in Southview Cemetery in North Adams, Massachusetts. Gifts in memory of Gary may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, Human Rights First, or Save the Children.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020