Gary Everett Lamb, 63, of Cheshire, MA, passed away September 22, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after a long battle with Leukemia.
Born in Adams, MA on June 20, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert and June Horn Lamb. He attended Cheshire School and was a 1974 graduate of Hoosac Valley High School.
Mr. Lamb married the former Suzanne St. Pierre on August 30, 1975 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Cheshire.
Gary worked as a front load driver for Allied Waste Company for over 20 years. He left in 2017 due to ill health. He previously worked for R.C. Filkins and Lamb's Garage.
He was a Volunteer Fireman in the Town of Cheshire for many years. He enjoyed spending time on his boat and helping his "brother" at Chic's Auto. Gary was very humorous, loved singing, dancing and having an ice cold PBR. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Suzanne Lamb of Cheshire; two sons, Joshua G. Lamb and wife Meagan of Adams, MA, and Gabe R. Lamb of Rouses Point, NY; daughter Alicia S. Bannister and husband Lloyd of Chazy, NY; brother, Robert Lamb, Jr., and wife Sandra of Cheshire, MA; sister, Cynthia LaRoche and husband Dale of Cheshire, MA; five grandchildren, Kayden Bannister, Zoriah Bannister, Ethan Lamb, Chase Lamb and Aiden Lamb. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his mother and father in-law whom he loved dearly, Helen and Arthur St.Pierre.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 11th. Stop by between 12pm-4pm at the Forest Park Country Club in Adams. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to AstraZeneca Center in Boston or in care of Dery-Cheshire Funeral Home, PO Box 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019