Gary James Pease, 58 of Sandisfield died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on December 4, 1961 in Torrington CT son of Converse and Irma (Annecharico) Pease. He was a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School class of 1979. Gary owned and worked for G.J. Pease Land Clearing & Logging for the duration of his lifetime. Gary is survived by three sons, Chad Converse Pease and wife Sarah of Sandisfield, Converse James "Connor" Pease and fiance Crosby Semeraro of Groton MA and Cameron Gary Pease and life partner Colleen Granahan of Otis MA, one brother, Charles Converse Pease and wife Laureen of Sandisfield, one sister, Cynthia Nienart and husband Matt of Hillsborough N.J., two nieces, Heather Finn and Julianna Nienart, two nephews, Charles Pease and Benjamin Nienart and three grandchildren, Logan, Jordan and Emmett.
Gary remains loved by many and will be greatly missed. As a logger, despite the countless hours of hard work he always found time to spend with his family and friends. Gary did everything on his own terms, including just 3 days prior to passing, operating a bulldozer grading his land to perfection. He lived and loved life and took each step with full pride and determination. Gary passed away after a long battle with cancer and is now cutting wood in heaven alongside the Timber Gods.
A Graveside service for Gary James Pease will be held on Saturday July 25 at 10:30 AM at Sandisfield Center Cemetery. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, provided they are wearing a mask and following social distancing (please bring your own lawn chair). Family will receive friends on Friday, July 24 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Masks are also required along with social distancing. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.