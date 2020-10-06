1/1
Gary P. VanBramer
1947 - 2020
Gary Paul VanBramer, 73, of Capitol Square, Pittsfield, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home after a long illness.

Born in Pittsfield on June 22, 1947, the son of Pauline Ann Barresi VanBramer Connor and John Connor, Gary was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1965 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

A Vietnam War veteran, Gary enlisted with United States Navy on July 21, 1965, served more than two years overseas, stationed at the U.S. Naval Air Facility in Sigonella, Catania, Sicily. He was honorably discharged on June 21, 1969, and transferred to Naval Reserve where he served until July 21, 1971.

Following military duty, Mr. VanBramer went to work for Becton-Dickinson in North Canaan, Conn., from where he retired as Plant Supervisor.

Gary's love for music and cars was undeniable.

Mr. Van Bramer is survived by five daughters, Candice Hover of Dalton, Michelle (husband Brian) Mosher of Warrensburg, N.Y., Robin VanBramer of Springfield, Sherilyn VanBramer of Pittsfield, and Gwendolyn Morse of Philadelphia; three sons, Kenneth VanBramer of Pittsfield, David (wife Amanda) VanBramer of Pittsfield, and Gary D. VanBramer of Adams; a brother, David Connor of Enfield, Conn., and many grandchildren, as well as his long-time caregiver, Jessica M. Morgan.

He was pre-deceased by a sister, Judith Harris, and a brother, Kenneth VanBramer; and his son-in-law, Robert J. Hover, Jr.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Gary P. VanBramer will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD with Rev. Ralph W. Howe, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Community Care Center (Pittsfield) or to the Veterans Administration Medical Center (Northampton) both in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
