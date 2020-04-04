Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Danford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Danford


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary W. Danford Obituary
Gary Wayne "Butch" Danford, 74, of Hinsdale, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on March 4, 1946, son of the late Malcolm J. and Mildred LeClair Danford, he was a 1963 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He later continued his education at Berkshire Community College graduating in 1975 with an associate degree in criminal justice.

A Vietnam War veteran, Mr. Danford was inducted into the United States Army on November 1, 1965. He was a recipient of 2 Overseas Bars, a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged on August 30, 1967 with the rank of SP5 (T).

After returning home from Vietnam, Gary became a member of the Pittsfield Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to Detective and retired as a Sergeant. Mr. Danford retired in 2000 with more than thirty years' service.

Gary loved to ride his Harley, go boating, and vacation with his family. He was a member and loved by everyone who met him at the Dalton VFW and a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by son, Nathan J. Danford, with whom he resided; daughter, Tina M. Kickery of Pittsfield; brother, Mark J. Danford of Port Orange, FL, and grandsons, Devin Kickery of Pittsfield, and Caiden J. Parker of Dalton. He was pre-deceased in death by his wife, the former, Lee S. Phillips, his son, Scott M. Danford, and daughter, Corey M. Danford.

FUNERAL NOTICE: In compliance with government mandates, funeral services for Gary W. Danford will now be private. Burial with military honors will be in Maple Street Cemetery Hinsdale. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial contributions to Homes for Our Troops in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -