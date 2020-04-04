|
Gary Wayne "Butch" Danford, 74, of Hinsdale, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on March 4, 1946, son of the late Malcolm J. and Mildred LeClair Danford, he was a 1963 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He later continued his education at Berkshire Community College graduating in 1975 with an associate degree in criminal justice.
A Vietnam War veteran, Mr. Danford was inducted into the United States Army on November 1, 1965. He was a recipient of 2 Overseas Bars, a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged on August 30, 1967 with the rank of SP5 (T).
After returning home from Vietnam, Gary became a member of the Pittsfield Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to Detective and retired as a Sergeant. Mr. Danford retired in 2000 with more than thirty years' service.
Gary loved to ride his Harley, go boating, and vacation with his family. He was a member and loved by everyone who met him at the Dalton VFW and a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by son, Nathan J. Danford, with whom he resided; daughter, Tina M. Kickery of Pittsfield; brother, Mark J. Danford of Port Orange, FL, and grandsons, Devin Kickery of Pittsfield, and Caiden J. Parker of Dalton. He was pre-deceased in death by his wife, the former, Lee S. Phillips, his son, Scott M. Danford, and daughter, Corey M. Danford.
FUNERAL NOTICE: In compliance with government mandates, funeral services for Gary W. Danford will now be private. Burial with military honors will be in Maple Street Cemetery Hinsdale. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial contributions to Homes for Our Troops in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 4, 2020