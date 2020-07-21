1/
Gary W. Mendel
1943 - 2020
Mr. Gary W. Mendel, 77, of Adams, died Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was the husband of Pamela (Bigda) Mendel. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Rd. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. For the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
