Mr. Gary W. Mendel, 77, of Adams, died Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was the husband of Pamela (Bigda) Mendel. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Rd. Pittsfield, MA 01201.