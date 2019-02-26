|
|
Dr. Gavril William Pasternak of New York City and Stockbridge, Massachusetts, passed away on February 22, 2019, at age 71. Son of Dr. Richard and Laura Pasternak, beloved husband of 31 years to Sandra Friedman Pasternak (d 2005) and devoted father to Katie Pasternak (d 2008), Anna Pasternak and David Avram Pasternak, father-in-law to Carly Gresh Pasternak; brother of Dr. Reuven Pasternak and Dr. Sara Pasternak and brother-in-law to Mathew Jay Levine, Nancy Stern Pasternak and Sandra's sister Dr. Ricki Goldstein and her husband Dr. Larry Goldstein. Internationally recognized scientist at Johns Hopkins and Memorial Sloan Kettering, advocate for family, patients, science, lacrosse, golf and music, both at the Met and his beloved Tanglewood. Co-founder with Mathew Levine of Doc's NYC Youth Lacrosse and CityLax. Dr. Pasternak was a resident of Mahkeenac Heights in Stockbridge, and was a member of the Stockbridge Golf Club.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019