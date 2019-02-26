Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
(212) 362-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavril Pasternak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Gavril William Pasternak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Gavril William Pasternak Obituary
Dr. Gavril William Pasternak of New York City and Stockbridge, Massachusetts, passed away on February 22, 2019, at age 71. Son of Dr. Richard and Laura Pasternak, beloved husband of 31 years to Sandra Friedman Pasternak (d 2005) and devoted father to Katie Pasternak (d 2008), Anna Pasternak and David Avram Pasternak, father-in-law to Carly Gresh Pasternak; brother of Dr. Reuven Pasternak and Dr. Sara Pasternak and brother-in-law to Mathew Jay Levine, Nancy Stern Pasternak and Sandra's sister Dr. Ricki Goldstein and her husband Dr. Larry Goldstein. Internationally recognized scientist at Johns Hopkins and Memorial Sloan Kettering, advocate for family, patients, science, lacrosse, golf and music, both at the Met and his beloved Tanglewood. Co-founder with Mathew Levine of Doc's NYC Youth Lacrosse and CityLax. Dr. Pasternak was a resident of Mahkeenac Heights in Stockbridge, and was a member of the Stockbridge Golf Club.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now