|
|
Gene Edison Hyatt, 74, of Richmond, MA, passed away October 24, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in South Norwalk, CT on December 27, 1944 the son of Harry and Vera Whitney Hyatt.
He attended schools in Connecticut and served in Viet Nam in the United States Army.
His wife, the former Nancy O'Brien, died June 27, 2015.
Mr. Hyatt worked as a truck driver and mechanic for various trucking companies. He also was a private pilot.
He leaves behind three sons, Gene E. Hyatt of Adams, MA, Edward G. Hyatt of Pittsfield, MA and James R. Hyatt and wife Chrissy of Windsor, MA; three sisters, Vee H. Cox, Eden Locke and Juanita White; as well as eight grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Richmond Fire Department in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019