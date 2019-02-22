|
Geneeva Lillian LeSage, 21, of North Adams died on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born in North Adams on August 25, 1997 a daughter of Angie LeSage and Matthew Tracey.
Geneeva attended Williamstown Schools, and graduated from Mount Greylock Regional High School with the class of 2015 where she was an accomplished athlete as a member of the Varsity Track & Field, the Soccer Team, and the Wrestling Team and also was a member of the Berkshire YMCA travel basketball, soccer, swimming and gymnastics teams. After graduation, she was a member of the Berkshire United Womens Rugby Team. She had a passion for music and acting, and was a member of the Mount Greylock band and orchestra, and also participated in the Williamstown Summer Theatre Acting Club. She was last employed as a CNA at Williamstown Commons Nursing Home.
Besides her parents, Geneeva leaves her sisters, Olivia Miranda-Brasil, Heidi Lescarbeau, and Demitri (Tracey) Liebenow. She also leaves her nephew who she loved dearly, Sabastian Brasil, and her maternal grandmother, Maureen LeSage and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Belinda Costa, and her maternal grandfather Carlo DiGennaro
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Geneeva LeSage will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS - WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Memorial donations are suggested in her memory to the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, and flowers may also be sent to the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019