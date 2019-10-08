|
Genevieve Gaylord, 82 of Saint Joseph's Court, North Adams died Friday October 4th at North Adams Commons Nursing Home. She was born August 14th 1937 in Irvington New Jersey, a daughter of the late Helen Bokowski. Genevieve was raised in the Farnams Village section of Cheshire and lived her life in Adams and North Adams. She is survived by her longtime companion Lillian "Lee" Goodermote of North Adams along with Lee's daughter Teri. She leaves her two children Ken Gaylord and Donna Martin both of Cheshire along with many grandchildren that she was very proud of. Her surviving siblings are Joseph Bokowski, Sophie Gaylord, Jon Bok, and Paula Leonesio. Predeceased by siblings Frank Bokowski and Julia Delmolino.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019