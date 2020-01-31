|
Genevieve M Powers, 87, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her home in Lenox Dale.
Genevieve was born on June 6, 1932 in Lenox Dale to Margaret Loughran Martin and Michael J Martin. She graduated from Lenox High School in 1950 and attended Berkshire Business School. She worked at Browns Express from 1950-56, Peter J Schweitzer from 1956-66, and George VanZandt until 1994 when she retired. She was a life-long communicant of St. Vincent dePaul Church in Lenox Dale. Genevieve served as Eucharistic Minister, and member of the Parish Council.
On October 6, 1956 she married James F Powers, who passed September 14, 2011. They spent 55 years together and raised two daughters, Nora Powers of Lenox Dale and Sheila Powers of North Adams.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret L Martin, her father, Michael J Martin, her husband, James F Powers, and her siblings Alfred Voisin, Catherine Cushing, Maureen Sheehan, Sheila Walsh, and Frances Leahey. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Powers and Nora Powers, and four grandchildren, Alexander Brittingham, Arianna Schneider, Maxwell Schneider, and Michaela Schneider, along with many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:00am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Lenox Dale, by the Rev. Monsignor John J. Bonzagni. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday, February 3rd from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church in care of the funeral home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020