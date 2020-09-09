George A. Wilkinson, 91, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield on May 6, 1929, to the late Isabelle and Phillip Wilkinson, George went through all the city schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1947. George met the love of his life Ann (Pigott) and they were married on May 13, 1950.
George and Ann were lifelong communicants of St. Mary's and St. Charles Catholic Churches. George was also a Eucharistic Minister for the Church and constructed the very stand that will hold his remains for his services as well as those of countless others.
George's career was spent as a Master Carpenter building many homes in the Elm Street area of Pittsfield with his brother in-law Dan Gall until he accepted a position as a Carpentry Instructor with the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department until his retirement in 1995.
George and Ann had 7 wonderful children together who graced them with 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. George's great passions were woodworking, model airplanes and his family. There wasn't a single thing he couldn't fix. Everything he built, he built with the utmost care, patience and attention to detail, including his family. Throughout the years George touched many lives, always offering to help when needed. Like every piece of furniture he created, his legacy is solid and will last many lifetimes to come.
George is survived by his sons William (Elizabeth) Wilkinson, George (Joan) Wilkinson, his daughters, Mary Wilkinson, Ann (Joseph) Murray, and Colleen (Christopher) Bergdoll. He also leaves behind his Grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, William, Michael, Molly, Marc, Emily, Timothy and 6 Great Grandchildren. He has a large extended family, including his daughter-in-laws Tracy and Linda, who share in mourning this great loss. He is joined in Heaven by 'his girl' and his two sons, Jack and Mike.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for George A. Wilkinson will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator. To view a live webcast of the service, please contact the Dwyer Funeral Home by Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
