George Carle Lovejoy passed away after a short illness on April 2nd at the age of 100. George was born in New Portland, ME on December 3, 1918, the son of Herbert and Rosalie (Dyer) Lovejoy, lived and worked in Pittsfield, Massachusetts until 2017 when he and his wife moved to Easton, Massachusetts. George moved to Pittsfield and married Marion (Peggy) C. Burroughs in 1941. They had three children, James, Anne and Kathleen. Peggy passed away in 1976 and in 1978 George married Cecile Johnson and welcomed two stepdaughters Kathleen McDonough and Jean Donlon. Cecile passed away in February of this year. George is survived by his three children from his first marriage; Jim and his wife Ellie, Anne Lovejoy, MD, and Kathleen and her husband Jorge, as well as Cecile's daughters: Kathleen and her husband Edward and Jean and her husband Steven. George leaves behind nine grandchildren. Michael Galvez and his wife Rachel, Jamie and Peter Lovejoy, Benjamin Loveless and his wife Sara, Sara Johnson, Laura and Michael Terry, Heather McDonough Hoagland and her husband Christopher, Kristin McDonough DeVries and her husband Brett, as well as three great-grandchildren, Beckett and Andeanne Loveless and Kai Hoagland. George worked at the General Electric Company in the machine shop in Pittsfield for thirty-five years until his retirement in 1980. George was a master carpenter and woodworker, building beautiful inlaid jewelry boxes for his family and the South Congregational Church fundraisers in later years. He crafted all wood clocks and many, many inlay and marquetry projects that have come to be family treasures. He was still an active bowler in his 90's, a member of Planet Fitness until he was 97. He loved gardening, square dancing, music, puzzles and photography. His sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service will be held June 1 st 12:30 PM at South Congregational Church at 110 South St. in Pittsfield, MA. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery at 203 Wahconah St. in Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to South Congregational Church.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2019