Rev. George Dana Douglas
1945 - 2020
Rev. George Dana Douglas went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020, surrounded by his family in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at the age of 75. Dana is survived by his wife, Sharileen; children, Robert (Karleen) and Dion (Terry); his siblings, Virginia, Ruth Ann, and David; his six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Dana was born on November 3, 1945 in Oswego, New York to George and Charlotte Douglas. He married Sharileen, his high school sweetheart, in 1965. After graduating from Nazarene Bible College in 1973 with a degree in pastoral ministry, he pastored churches in Newport, Vermont; Saugus, Massachusetts; Dalton, Massachusetts; and Macungie, Pennsylvania. After retiring in 2010, he pastored part-time at Pilgrim Memorial Church in Jamestown. He also drove school bus for the City of Jamestown and continued to serve the Lord in a variety of capacities.

Dana was a deeply devoted and caring individual, passionate about serving others. He was an active and dedicated member of the Jamestown Church of the Nazarene where he taught Sunday School and continued to serve to the end.

Due to concerns of COVID, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be posted at www.lindfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Hillcrest Cancer Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for their effort and dedication.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 21, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

