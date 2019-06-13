|
George Danalis, 81, of Lee, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 5, 1938. He attended Springfield schools and graduated from Technical High School in 1959. He was a member of the National Guard, Holyoke Division from 1959 to 1964. He began working at Chapman Valve Manufacturing Company until joining the Friendly Ice Cream Corporation.
He married Barbara Anne Rose on April 23, 1960 and moved to Lee in 1964 to accept the job as manager of the Friendly Ice Cream Shop and later the Dalton Avenue shop. He then went on to open and operate his own family restaurant, The Third Greek Pizza in Lee, for many years before retiring.
He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed weekly card games with friends and fishing. Come summer, you could find him rowing his boat on Goose Pond or deep sea fishing with his nephews.
George is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara, of 59 years; daughters Nancy Foxhall and Cathy Hopkins (Bryan Carlino) and brother James Danalis of Springfield; grandchildren: Donald (Sarah) Hopkins, Daniel Hopkins, Heather (Michael) Ngo, Taylor (Lauren) Foxhall and Colin Foxhall; and great-grandchildren: Karalynn and Seth Hopkins and Carter Foxhall.
He was predeceased by his infant son Michael William and his parents Peter and Mary (Louvitakis) Danalis.
George was a good man, wonderful husband and loving father, his family will truly miss him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Lee, Massachusetts 01238.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Friday, June 14th at Greenock Country Club from 11am to 2 pm. All are welcome to attend.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for all their help and kindness.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 13, 2019