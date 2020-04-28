Home

George David Beecham


1947 - 2020
George David Beecham Obituary
George David Beecham, III, 73, died April 26, 2020 at his home in Holden Beach, North Carolina, surrounded by his family.

George was born in Taylor, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 1947, to George and Catherine (Jones) Beecham. He and his brother Lee grew up Riverside Vikings, playing football and basketball, and attended college together at Bloomsburg University. He married his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline (Joyce), on April 3, 1970, and relocated to Canaan, New York. He served his church, First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and a youth fellowship leader. He was a published endocrine biologist and a dedicated employee of the same pharmaceutical company for 43 years, ending his career in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He and Jackie retired to Holden Beach in 2014.

George was kind, humble and a great wit. He dominated at Jeopardy! He loved a good prank, he was an ingenious inventor of necessity, and was always the consummate gentleman. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jacqueline; his brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Andrea Beecham; his two daughters and their spouses, Amy and Michael Quinto, Cristen and Erik Zipf; his son Brett Beecham; his five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his devoted dog, Lola. Dad, you will live forever within us and we will love you always.

A private memorial service was held at the home. Donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020
