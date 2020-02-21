|
|
Mr. George Edwin Sears, Jr., of Washington, passed away on February 15, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on July 4, 1953, the son of Carolyn Smith Adams and the late George Sears, he graduated from Wahconah High School in 1970 and then attended Berkshire Community College, where he majored in environmental studies.
George was a Vietnam War veteran. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1972 and proudly served his country until 1975.
He worked as a childcare specialist for Hillcrest Educational Center for most of his career.
George loved spending time outdoors, especially when he was fishing or hunting. He enjoyed going to concerts. George was known for his generosity and kind soul.
Besides his mother, George is survived by his siblings, Beverly Dougherty (Daniel), Stephen Sears (Lorrie) and Patricia Sears. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Amanda and Tom Raymond, Dylan Sears, Hannah Sears, and Casey Dougherty, as well as his great nieces and nephews, Maija, Jaelyn, Chayce and Lennon. George was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Adams, Jr., and his stepfather, Ronald Adams, Sr.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. George E. Sears, Jr. will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Becket Federated Church, 3381 Main Street, Becket, MA 01223 celebrated by the Deacon William Mulholland. Burial will be in the springtime at the West Cummington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Becket Federated Church in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020