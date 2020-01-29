|
|
George "Geo" Frederick Smith Jr., 56, of Yulee Florida Died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, MA.
George was born in Madison Wisconsin on December 13th 1963 to Frances (Romeo) Smith and George F. Smith Sr.
He attended local schools in Pittsfield, Ma. He was employed by local roofing contractors until starting his own company.
George leaves the love of his life for 25 years, Bonnie Lee Buckley of Yulee Florida formerly of Pittsfield, MA., his mother Frances J. Smith and her partner Ann Deneault, his father George Smith Sr. of Dalton, his sister Laurie Ann Smith and her partner Mark Patnode of Lanesboro, Ma. his extended family Tanya, Nene, Tony, Adam and two grandchildren, Tirzah and P.J., Amy Campbell her two sons, Frankie and Joey and many friends in Yulee and Pittsfield.
One of George's favorite things to do was snowmobiling. He loved speed, no matter what he was driving. His smile always made a real connection to others.
Realizing his future fate, his brave decision has brought him to be in a better place.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Smith will be held, FRIDAY, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020