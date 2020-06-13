PETERSBURGH, NY - George F. Tefoe, 90, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center after a long illness.



George was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Electric in Schenectady as a turbine worker. George also enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.



George was the husband of the late Leila DelCogliano and Lauretta Tefoe and is survived by daughter Georgette Tefoe of West Lebanon, sons George Tefoe, Jr. and Derrick Tefoe of Petersburgh and Scott (Grace) Tefoe of Aurora, CO; beloved companion of 25 years of Sylvia Brayman of Petersburgh; brother of Leo, Ida, Shirley and Joyce and uncle of several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 State Route 43, Stephentown, NY on Monday, June 15th from 10:30 am-12 noon followed by a funeral service at noon with Rev. John Close officiating. (Please wear masks if attending.) Interment will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh.



