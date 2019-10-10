|
Mr. George G. McCann, 87, of Danvers, beloved husband of Shirley (Teal) McCann, died October 6, 2019 at the in Danvers.
Born in Pittsfield, he was the son of the late Sidney and Maggie (Barrie) McCann. He was raised and educated in Pittsfield.
An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country as a member of the United States Army serving at Ft. Dix and also overseas in France during the Korean War. While a member of the US Army, George gained vast knowledge in auto mechanics. He was very proud of his service to his country.
Mr. McCann had been employed with the North Shore Shopping Center in the Maintenance Department for over 30 years. He had been employed as the Manager of Building Maintenance for Mass Electric for over 10 years until the time of his retirement.
An avid golfer and bowler, George loved the out of doors and enjoyed spending his time skiing, swimming and loved wood working. He was a devoted father and volunteered his time as a little league coach with Danvers Little League. He was beloved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
George is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley (Teal) McCann of Danvers, his daughters, Cheryl Burnham (Michael) of Arizona, Deborah Van Deusen (John) of Florida and Karen MacLeod (Glenn) of Florida, his son, David McCann (Michelle) of Woburn, his 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, his great great grandson along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Marjorie Stiles and Agnes Coyle.
ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to honor and celebrate George's life at their home, 123 North St., Danvers, Saturday, Oct. 12th from 12:30 to 4 P.M. Private Burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in George's memory to the , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 10, 2019