George Kardasen
1921 - 2020
George Kardasen, 98, of Dalton, MA passed away July 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Clifton, New Jersey on July 9, 1921, he was the son of the late George and Mary Seventko Kardasen.

George was a graduate of Clifton High School. He then went on to receive his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama and was also a 1947 graduate of Georgia Tech with a Master's Degree.

Mr. Kardasen married the former Joan Louise Richards on June 24, 1950. She predeceased him on April 6, 2009.

He was a member of the United States Army from 1942-1946, where he was a Corporal and was a radar technician. As a WWII Veteran, Mr. Kardasen was able to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

He worked as a senior design engineer for General Electric from 1948 to 1983. He also at one time owned and operated a consulting firm. In 1939, he became a licensed Ham Radio operator and was active until his death.

George was a Boy Scout Master for Troop 4 and was a founding member of Triad in Dalton. He was a great story teller and was a communicant of St. Agnes Church.

He leaves behind his sons, Richard Kardasen and wife Misty of Hinsdale, and Brian Kardasen and wife Terry of Hinsdale; his granddaughter Bailey and great-granddaughter, Sadie.

He was predeceased by his sister, Irene and his grandson Joshua B. Kardasen.

73's Roll Tide Roll

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, WEDNESDAY, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be held TODAY, TUESDAY, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Dalton Senior Center in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME
JUL
8
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-0142
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Condolences to the Kardasen family.
It is such a blessing to be able to share his long life and abundance of knowledge and memories. You are in my prayers

Laura snyder
July 7, 2020
We are so sad to hear of George's passing. He was the last of the group of neighbors that befriended us when we first moved to Park Ave 36 years ago. We used to have parties with George and Joan and some of the other neighbors. We loved the stories he told. Thinking of you during this difficult time.
Barbara Sherman
Friend
