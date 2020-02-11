Home

George Menken


1926 - 2020
George Menken Obituary
George Menken, Beloved husband of Audree (z'l), devoted father of Irwin(Kim), and Faith, adored grandfather of Palmer, beloved and admired brother of Norman (z'l) and Judy (z'l) Menken, Roberta and Arthur (z'l) Berken, and Naomi and Fred Weiss, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on February 9, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 93. Raised in Queens, George lived in New City, NY, Stockbridge, MA, and Sarasota, FL. He will be remembered by his loving family and friends for his kindness and generosity, lots of jokes, and the remarkable decency with which he treated everyone. He practiced Orthodontics in New City for 52 years and was known for his technical excellence and compassion. He also enjoyed tennis and golf, reading, the arts, being on the lake in Stockbridge and spending time with his family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 11AM at Hellmans Memorial Chapel in Spring Valley, NY with the burial in Stockbridge, MA on Thursday, February 13. Friends are welcome at 26 Birch Lane, Stockbridge, MA from 1-3 on Thursday, February 13. Donations in his memory may be made to Tanglewood, care of the Boston Symphony Orchestra or the Stockbridge Library.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020
