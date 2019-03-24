|
DALTON - George Orville Andrews Jr., 97, of North Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening in his home, surrounded by his family.
George was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 18, 1921, the son of George and Esther Hume Andrews. He was a 1939 graduate of Dalton High School and attended Wentworth Institute in Boston where he studied Machine Work and Tool Making. He worked for two years at the Fellows Gear Shop in Springfield, VT, before starting his career at General Electric as a Quality Control Specialist for 37 years, until his retirement in 1983. George was the longest standing member of the First Congregational Church of Dalton, where he served as a Trustee and was a member of the Monday Morning Crew for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 155 and the Mason's Globe Unity Lodge AF&AM in Dalton.
George is a veteran of the WWII and Korean Wars. In WWII, he served three years in Naval Pacific Campaign engaged in the battles of Kwajalein and Eniwetok as a Motor Machinist Mate, Third Class. In the Korean War, he served two years as an Engineman, Third Class on the USS LST 1071.
George was good natured and always smiling. He enjoyed skiing for many years and was a member, with his wife, of the National Ski Patrol at the former Brodie Mountain and Bousquet Ski Area. They also belonged to the So-Ed Dance Club and enjoyed 25 years of ballroom dancing with their friends. He was an avid swimmer at the Dalton CRA for many years. He loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews, often attending baseball and softball games.
George leaves his wife of 68 years, Alice Balardini, whom he married on February 23, 1951 in Bremerton, WA; a sister, Marjorie Fuegel of Poughkeepsie, NY; Nephews Rick and Fred Fuegel, George and Peter Kisselbrock, Jon Hespelein; Niece Jacqueline Healy. Great Nephews Joel Kandrach, Jason, Justin and Joshua Kisselbrock, Christian and Nicholas Healy. Great Nieces Jessicah and Kara Kisselbrock. He was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Kisselbrock and Lois Hespelein; Nephews John, Joel and James Kandrach. George's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to HospiceCare in the Berkshires and to all of his Visiting Angels caregivers.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral Services for Mr. George O. Andrews, Jr. will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11am at the First congregational Church of Dalton, with Rev. Henry Pasqual, pastor officiating. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton. Donations in his memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of Dalton Memorial Fund in care of the BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019