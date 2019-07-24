|
|
George P. Adams 93, of Lenox died Saturday July 20, 2019 at Kimball Farms in Lenox. George was born in Great Barrington on June 12, 1926 the son of Peter I Adams Jr. and Martha Chamberlain Adams. In 1944 he graduated from Searles High School and two months after graduation he volunteered and joined the U.S. Army. After serving in the Pacific he was discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a truck mechanic on Okinawa when the atomic bombs were dropped on Japan. In 1948 George married his high school sweetheart the former Jeanne Adams of Housatonic. In 1949 George graduated from Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island with a degree in Business Administration. After working several years at Dempsey's Garage in Great Barrington he joined the Great Barrington Savings Bank in 1959. While at the bank he was a graduate of the Graduate School of Saving Banking then held at Brown University in Providence Rhode Island. He was at the bank for 32 years, the last 19 of which he served as President and Chief Executive Officer. He retired in 1991. In retirement he enjoyed making doll houses and other miniatures such as bridges, sugar houses, etc. He would make the doll houses and his wife Jeanne would select the wall papers. Although he made doll houses for a few friends most of the houses were donated by Jeanne to her church in Sheffield for the Christmas Raffle. In 2006 George and Jeanne moved to Kimball Farms in Lenox where on August 28, 2018 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with friends.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors for George P. Adams will be held on Friday July 26 at 12:00 PM at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Services are entrusted to BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 24, 2019