George "Ricky" Parsons
1948 - 2020
George Richard "Ricky" Parsons Jr, 72 of North Adams died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in North Adams on May 29, 1948 a son of the late George Richard "Poggie" & Mary Lou Hamilton Parsons.

George attended schools in North Adams, including Drury High School. He later was a trainer and groomer of horses at Green Mountain Race Track, Saratoga Race Track, and Northampton Fair for the Don George stables. Ricky trained renowned horses Berkshire Shopper, Shopping for Love, Joe Mooney and Mark Hopkins. He was a diehard New York Yankees fan, New York Giants and also loved to fish.

George leaves his children, Mary Parsons Woodfolk and her husband Bruce of Ruckersville, VA, Pamela Parsons Sumner and her husband Glen of Monroe, MA. a son Chad Lemaire of Pittsfield. He also leaves a sister Brenda Parsons of Adams. He was predeceased by a brother, William Parson and sister Linda Murphy. Ricky is survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.

FUNERAL NOTICE: At George's request there will be no services. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
