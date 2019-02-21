|
George Patterson Jr., 85 of Williamstown, MA died Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in North Adams, MA on February 8, 1934 son of George Patterson Sr. and Doria (Remillard) Brassard Patterson. He attended Clarksburg schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1952. He received an Associate's Degree from Westfield State College.
George was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army.
George was a Grade A tool and die maker at Sprague Electric Co. for 25 years. He also taught machine trades at McCann Technical High School and at the SW Vermont Career Development Center.
He was a member of the Post #125 American Legion in North Adams and was the Past Commander of VFW Post #9144 in Clarksburg. George was an avid fisherman who loved tying flies and also enjoyed hiking, skiing, archery, golfing. He loved to travel and research family genealogy.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Claire Marie (Viens) Patterson whom he married on November 29, 1958 and four daughters- Terry Jeanne Vivori and her husband, Philip of Clarksburg; Christine Marie Van Horn of Ada, OK; Caroline Hope Collins and her husband, John of North Adams; and Alison Anne Patterson-Mazemenos of Greece. He also leaves his grandchildren- Jacob James Vivori of Salt Lake City, UT; Alison Collins of Williamstown; Jonathan Van Horn of Ada, OK; Justin Van Horn of Ada, OK; Jordan Van Horn of Decatur, GA, Alison Sweeney of Ada, OK; Yianni Mazemenos and George Mazemenos of Greece and his great grandchildren-Kirk Van Horn, Emma Van Horn, Archer Van Horn, Brian Van Horn and Brax Van Horn and nieces and nephews and one cousin- Penelope Renton Seavey. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Patterson and his cousins Thomas Renton and Walter Richmond.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for George Patterson Jr will be celebrated Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Tuesday from 5-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019