Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Tatro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Dick" Tatro Jr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George "Dick" Tatro Jr. Obituary
Mr. George "Dick" Tatro, Jr., 82, of Adams, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

He was born in Pittsfield on August 8, 1936, son of the late George and Mardelle (Sohles) Tatro. He attended schools in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School.

Mr. Tatro was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the United States Navy as a plank owner aboard the USS Ranger CVA-61, until receiving his Honorable Discharge on January 29, 1959.

Mr. Tatro worked for Crane & Company in Dalton for 36 years until retiring.

He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. He was a member of Adams Post 160 American Legion, the PNA, the Mountain Club and the Greylock Club.

He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara J. Krzanik, whom he married on September 29, 1978; two sons, Brian Tatro of Adams and Jason Tatro and his wife Melissa of Nashua, NH; one daughter, Trisha Tatro of Adams; a granddaughter, Zoe Anne Tatro who he thought the world of, and was so happy he got to see her learn to walk. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his three sisters, Lucille Gunter, Marilyn St. Peter and Priscilla Hunt.

The funeral will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.

Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams.

Calling hours are Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alert Hose Company, 3 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220 or to St. Stanislaus Kostka School, 108 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220.

To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now