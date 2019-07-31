|
Mr. George "Dick" Tatro, Jr., 82, of Adams, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born in Pittsfield on August 8, 1936, son of the late George and Mardelle (Sohles) Tatro. He attended schools in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Mr. Tatro was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the United States Navy as a plank owner aboard the USS Ranger CVA-61, until receiving his Honorable Discharge on January 29, 1959.
Mr. Tatro worked for Crane & Company in Dalton for 36 years until retiring.
He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. He was a member of Adams Post 160 American Legion, the PNA, the Mountain Club and the Greylock Club.
He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara J. Krzanik, whom he married on September 29, 1978; two sons, Brian Tatro of Adams and Jason Tatro and his wife Melissa of Nashua, NH; one daughter, Trisha Tatro of Adams; a granddaughter, Zoe Anne Tatro who he thought the world of, and was so happy he got to see her learn to walk. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his three sisters, Lucille Gunter, Marilyn St. Peter and Priscilla Hunt.
The funeral will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.
Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alert Hose Company, 3 Columbia St., Adams, MA 01220 or to St. Stanislaus Kostka School, 108 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 31, 2019