George William Dickhout, Jr., 85, of Pittsfield died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 28, 2020 from chronic heart disease.



Born in Albany, New York, on September 15, 1935, the son of George W. Dickhout and DeEtte Price Dickhout Fyfe, he was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush.



Mr. Dickhout enlisted with the United States Air Force on April 30, 1956, and served more than two years overseas, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman Second Class on March 31, 1960.



On November 21, 1960, George went to work for Dery Funeral Home where he served as an apprentice. In 1964, he graduated from the New England Institute of Sanitary Science and Embalming at Kenmore Square, Boston, then served as a licensed embalmer and funeral director.



Lovingly known as "The General" by his co-workers, George was respected by co-workers and colleagues alike for his skill in restorative art. George retired from Dery Funeral Home on September 15, 2000 with 40 years of faithful service. He continued to work part-time for Dery Funeral Home, and was called upon as an embalmer by other funeral homes, as well.



George was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and worked many Palm Sunday pork roast dinners. He was a member of the Berkshire County Deputy Sheriffs Association. An advocate for youth and sports, he coached basketball at the CYC for St Charles basketball team, and Minor League, and Senior Babe Ruth baseball.



George was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins fan. He enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe, and attending Pittsfield Eagles Band concerts.



George leaves his wife, the former Carol A. Williams, whom he married April 15, 1961, in St. Theresa Church in Pittsfield.



He is also survived by two sons, George W. Dickhout, III, of Pittsfield, and David Dickhout (significant other, Pamela Herzig) of Windsor; two daughters Anne Marie (husband Kenneth) Rock of East Nassau, N.Y and Patricia (husband Vincent) Villella of Cummings, Georgia, ; two sisters, Carole (husband Steve) Hurlburt of Pittsfield and Nancy (husband Russell) Evon of Clarkston, Michigan; three grandchildren, Stephen (wife Monica) Rock, Hunter Brockway, and Gabrielle DeRocher; as well as many nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for George W. Dickhout, Jr. will be held Thursday, October 1, at 9:15 a.m. from DERY FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church concelebrated by Rev. Dr. John F. Tuohey, Administrator, and Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dery Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Jimmy Fund or to St. Charles Borromeo Church, both in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.



