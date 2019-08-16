Home

Georgette Levy (nee Rosenthal) formerly from Great Neck, New York and Lenox, Massachusetts, died peacefully with her family by her side in Sarasota Florida on August 14 just shy of her 98th birthday. She was born on September 15, 1921 in New York City. A talented and inspiring artist, Georgette earned her master's degree in art history at NYU and was an art therapist for senior citizens for many years. She worked at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art under the leadership of Diana Vreeland. She was a docent at the Morikami Museum in Boca Raton, Florida. Daughter of Josephine and Emmanuel Rosenthal, wife of Morton J Levy, beloved mother of Ellen Lanciano (Tobi), and the late Leon Levy, cherished grandmother of David Dahari (Brandi) and Jonathan Dahari, adoring great grandmother (Me-ma) to Gabriel, Benjamin, and Maya Dahari, loving sister of Beverly Mazursky and Diane Manos, a friend to many, a teacher of art who never ceased being a student. Funeral notice: there will be a private graveside service in New York a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019
