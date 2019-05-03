|
Gerald Glenn Fowler, 72, of Windsor, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born on June 28, 1946, in Holyoke, the son of Muriel Fowler, he was a graduate of McCann Technical Vocational School.
Mr. Fowler was employed by General Electric Company where he was a tank cleaner. He had also worked as a cook.
He enjoyed gardening and clearing woods.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Gelinas Fowler; his daughter, Corinne Fowler and her significant other, Bruce, of Adams; his sister, Shirley McGroarty of Millis, Mass.; his brother, Herman Fowler of the state of Florida; and a granddaughter, Dominique Brown.
He was predeceased by two sons, Shawn Fowler and Andrew Fowler.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Gerald G. Fowler will be held Sunday, May 5, at 2:00p.m., at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in Dalton with Rev. Charles F. Young officiating. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at a later date in Hill Cemetery in Windsor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy in care of the Funeral Home, 890 East Main Street, Dalton.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 3, 2019