|
|
SOUTHAMPTON-Gerald G. Scholl, 89, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Elaine Center in Hadley.
Gerald was born on August 11, 1930, in New York, New York to Arthur Scholl and Bertha W. (Rebhahn) Scholl.
As a young man, Gerald played on the New York Bombers baseball team.
Mr. Scholl proudly served his county in the United States Navy.
Gerald and his family were longtime residents of East Otis, MA. As young parents, Gerald and his wife Betty spent a full month every 6 years traveling around the United States on a road trip with their children and pets. Gerald built custom beds in the family van for this special vacation. He and his family visited many of our national parks and historical monuments.
Gerald was a talented Technical Writer. He worked for Curtis Wright for many years designing aircraft for the United States Federal Government. Gerald owned Data Services in Garfield, New Jersey providing technical drafting to the United States Government to assist with their development of flight simulators. Additional accomplishments in his field include his contribution to the design of the rotating hospital bed used to support patients with limited mobility and the stretcher used to load patients into ambulances, both of which are still commonly used today. Gerald also worked as the office manager at William Stone in East Otis, MA.
He is a member of Bartow Country Club and Blandford Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf.
Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Bertha W. (Rebhahn) Scholl, and wife Betty Jean (McKee) Scholl, he leaves his sons Robert Scholl and his wife Linda of Utah and Gerald Scholl of Bushkill, PA, his daughters Debra Scholl-Singer and her husband Bruce of Southampton, MA and Bonnie Jean Scholl of New Jersey, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, along with many other family members and friends.
The family of Mr. Scholl will hold a private service. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Gerald's memory to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307 Springfield, MA 01101 or by visiting www.dakinhumane.org
To express condolences to the family please visit Gerald's memorial page at www.avaloncelebrations.com End of life arrangements have been entrusted to Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services, LLC 691 College Hwy., Southwick, MA 01077
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 28, 2019