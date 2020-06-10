Gerald "Jerry" Patrise LeSage passed away at his home on March 7, 2020. Jerry was widely known in the North Country as the Pepperidge Farm bread man. Born on April 16, 1945, the son of Patrise and Mildred (Pause) LeSage. He was raised with his sister and brother in North Adams, Massachusetts, Jerry attended St Anselm's College in Manchester and proudly wore his graduation ring from "St A's" throughout his life.Jerry taught in the Orford, New Hampshire, school system for a number of years before moving to Littleton and purchasing his Pepperidge Farm route in 1990. As a "Knight of the Asphalt," Jerry would rise each morning at 3 a.m. and drive his delivery route from Franconia all the way up to Pittsburg and back. His skills in settling confrontation with compromise were on display one day at Kelley's Shop N Save in Franconia. While preparing to unload baked goods out of the back of his truck, he turned to see a hungry black bear about to climb in and join him. Thinking fast, Jerry threw out a couple of loaves of bread, hopped out of the back of the truck and sped off.He spent many years as a high school sports official traveling throughout the North Country to officiate games for our North Country youth. Jerry was a member of the New Hampshire Volleyball Officials' Association, Softball Umpires Association and IABO Board Number 118.Upon retiring, Jerry served the community of Littleton as a supervisor of the checklist, was the current school treasurer for SAU 84 and, at the time of his death, served as a member of the Littleton Zoning Board. During the week, you saw Jerry driving the Littleton Senior Center bus throughout town. In addition, he served on the supervisory committee of Northern Lights Credit Union.As a Catholic, Jerry's faith was an important part of his life. A communicant of St. Rose of Lima in Littleton, he went to Mass each week and helped with the collection.Jerry was also a member of a small informal group of local University of Michigan football fans and, while he never made it out to "The Big House," he donned his University of Michigan cap wherever he traveled and wore his wolverine claw at the groups' last breakfast before Christmas.Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Patrise Gideon LeSage and Mildred Pause LeSage.He leaves behind his sister, Nancy LeSage of Stamford, Vermont; his brother, Armand LeSage (Mary-Justine Lanyon) of Lake Arrowhead, California; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and his aunt, Ruth Pause Pytko of North Adams, Massachusetts. In addition, he leaves behind his long-time friend and fellow basketball official John Simon of Littleton.A private graveside service will take place in the family plot in Southview Cemetery. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.