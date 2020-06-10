Gerald Patrise LeSage
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Patrise LeSage passed away at his home on March 7, 2020. Jerry was widely known in the North Country as the Pepperidge Farm bread man. Born on April 16, 1945, the son of Patrise and Mildred (Pause) LeSage. He was raised with his sister and brother in North Adams, Massachusetts, Jerry attended St Anselm's College in Manchester and proudly wore his graduation ring from "St A's" throughout his life.

Jerry taught in the Orford, New Hampshire, school system for a number of years before moving to Littleton and purchasing his Pepperidge Farm route in 1990. As a "Knight of the Asphalt," Jerry would rise each morning at 3 a.m. and drive his delivery route from Franconia all the way up to Pittsburg and back. His skills in settling confrontation with compromise were on display one day at Kelley's Shop N Save in Franconia. While preparing to unload baked goods out of the back of his truck, he turned to see a hungry black bear about to climb in and join him. Thinking fast, Jerry threw out a couple of loaves of bread, hopped out of the back of the truck and sped off.

He spent many years as a high school sports official traveling throughout the North Country to officiate games for our North Country youth. Jerry was a member of the New Hampshire Volleyball Officials' Association, Softball Umpires Association and IABO Board Number 118.

Upon retiring, Jerry served the community of Littleton as a supervisor of the checklist, was the current school treasurer for SAU 84 and, at the time of his death, served as a member of the Littleton Zoning Board. During the week, you saw Jerry driving the Littleton Senior Center bus throughout town. In addition, he served on the supervisory committee of Northern Lights Credit Union.

As a Catholic, Jerry's faith was an important part of his life. A communicant of St. Rose of Lima in Littleton, he went to Mass each week and helped with the collection.

Jerry was also a member of a small informal group of local University of Michigan football fans and, while he never made it out to "The Big House," he donned his University of Michigan cap wherever he traveled and wore his wolverine claw at the groups' last breakfast before Christmas.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Patrise Gideon LeSage and Mildred Pause LeSage.

He leaves behind his sister, Nancy LeSage of Stamford, Vermont; his brother, Armand LeSage (Mary-Justine Lanyon) of Lake Arrowhead, California; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and his aunt, Ruth Pause Pytko of North Adams, Massachusetts. In addition, he leaves behind his long-time friend and fellow basketball official John Simon of Littleton.

A private graveside service will take place in the family plot in Southview Cemetery. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved