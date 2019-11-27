|
|
Gerald Pendleton Wergland, of Dalton, died of a heart attack on November 13, 2019. Gerry was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1944, to Hans Christian Wergland (formerly Hansen) and Helen Louise Pendleton, who raised him in New Jersey and Colorado, where he became a ham radio operator while still in high school. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, and took a job as a field engineer for General Electric Ordnance Systems. One of the highlights of field service was a transit across the Pacific in 1976 aboard the USS George Washington.
Gerry's work required frequent relocation. After moving nine times through five states on two coasts in eight years, he gracefully acceded to his wife's demand to put down roots, and the family settled in Pittsfield in 1975. He continued to work at GE's successor companies, was promoted into finance, and retired from General Dynamics as Senior Contracts Manager in 2007.
In late 2008, Gerry was diagnosed with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He underwent an experimental treatment which added years to his life. He felt blessed to have those bonus years to spend with his family, and used the time to travel to Great Britain, Iceland, and Hawaii, as well as domestic travel. He cheered from the sidelines at his grandkids' sporting events, often with a video camera in his hands, and accompanied them on vacations to York Beach and Martha's Vineyard even though he didn't really like sand or sun. He volunteered for his church and enjoyed the weekly Bible study classes (except for Job, Leviticus, and Isaiah). He tolerated his wife's dogs with good grace, even after being bitten. Gerry doted on his grandchildren; they were his greatest pride and joy.
Gerry is survived by his wife Glendyne (married in Estes Park, Colorado in 1967); his daughters Jennifer Wergland Lyon (Michael), Karyn Wergland (John Schachter); grandchildren Cassandra, Eva, Ella, and Christopher Lyon, Lucy Schachter (Ben Boyd), Oscar and Annika Schachter; his mother-in-law Dolores Canfield; and brother-in-law, Bruce Beemer. He also counted Norma Ramos and Gil d'Oliveira as family after 48 years of friendship.
FUNERAL NOTICE-A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church of Lenox. In lieu of flowers, Gerry hoped that donations in his memory would be made to the United Methodist Church of Lenox; or the Bing Center for Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, c/o Chris Patterson, 450 Brookline Ave. M-548, Boston, Mass. 02215. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrance to the family. BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019