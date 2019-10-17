Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald R. "Jerry" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald R. "Jerry" Davis Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Robert Davis, 89, of Pittsfield, passed peacefully at home on October 13, 2019, with his wife and daughters by his side.

Gerald leaves his beloved wife of 64 years, the former Beverly Gaudry, whom he married on July 16, 1955, in Turners Falls, Mass.

He is also survived by his daughters, Cheryl Davis-Duma, and Terri Passardi and her husband Michael; his grandchildren, Carrie Ressler Kittler (Kevin), Michael Ressler (Jennifer), Paul John Duma, III (Victoria), Sean Duma (Brittany), Brian Duma (Jacquelyn), Elyse Duma Coty (Scott); great grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, and Owen Kittler, Mackenzi, Jack, and Michael Ressler, Paul John IV., and Tannen Duma, Jarrod and Amelia Duma, and Camden Duma. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Davis.

Born in Granville, N.Y., the son of Charles and Lillian Beaudry Davis, he was a graduate of Searles High School in Great Barrington.

A Korean War veteran, Mr. Davis was inducted into the United States Army on November 5, 1951, served ten months overseas, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class on October 14, 1953.

Mr. Davis worked his entire life as a truck driver, beginning with S.S. Pierce, then 15 years for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority, and ending with Eagle Express.

He was a communicant of St. Agnes Church. He coached Babe Ruth as well as American Legion baseball. Jerry himself was a passionate New York Yankees and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles; but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

The family expresses their sincerest appreciation to the nurses of HospiceCare in The Berkshires especially, Betty, who was there with us during the final moments; Oncology nurses, Tammy and Stacey, and Dr. Sean Mullally.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gerald Robert Davis will be held SATURDAY, October 19, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor. Calling hours will be FRIDAY, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires or St. Agnes Church in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now