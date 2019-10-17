|
Gerald "Jerry" Robert Davis, 89, of Pittsfield, passed peacefully at home on October 13, 2019, with his wife and daughters by his side.
Gerald leaves his beloved wife of 64 years, the former Beverly Gaudry, whom he married on July 16, 1955, in Turners Falls, Mass.
He is also survived by his daughters, Cheryl Davis-Duma, and Terri Passardi and her husband Michael; his grandchildren, Carrie Ressler Kittler (Kevin), Michael Ressler (Jennifer), Paul John Duma, III (Victoria), Sean Duma (Brittany), Brian Duma (Jacquelyn), Elyse Duma Coty (Scott); great grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, and Owen Kittler, Mackenzi, Jack, and Michael Ressler, Paul John IV., and Tannen Duma, Jarrod and Amelia Duma, and Camden Duma. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Davis.
Born in Granville, N.Y., the son of Charles and Lillian Beaudry Davis, he was a graduate of Searles High School in Great Barrington.
A Korean War veteran, Mr. Davis was inducted into the United States Army on November 5, 1951, served ten months overseas, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class on October 14, 1953.
Mr. Davis worked his entire life as a truck driver, beginning with S.S. Pierce, then 15 years for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority, and ending with Eagle Express.
He was a communicant of St. Agnes Church. He coached Babe Ruth as well as American Legion baseball. Jerry himself was a passionate New York Yankees and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles; but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
The family expresses their sincerest appreciation to the nurses of HospiceCare in The Berkshires especially, Betty, who was there with us during the final moments; Oncology nurses, Tammy and Stacey, and Dr. Sean Mullally.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gerald Robert Davis will be held SATURDAY, October 19, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor. Calling hours will be FRIDAY, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires or St. Agnes Church in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019