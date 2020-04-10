|
Gerald W. Clark (Jerry) was born on March 18, 1931 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He was the son of Alfred and Marjorie (Flanders) Clark. Jerry graduated from Pittsfield High School and attended the Stockbridge School at The University of Massachusetts, where he gained a degree in Animal Husbandry. Upon graduation, he entered active military service and was stationed in Munich, Germany during the Korean War. After returning home, Jerry took a position with the Large Animal Diagnostic Laboratory at The University of Massachusetts where he would advance to the position of Technical Specialist. There he became proficient in a new procedure, defined as tissue culture, that was essential to the impending challenges of Reproductive Physiology and Recombinant DNA technology.
During his tenure at the University of Massachusetts, Jerry was fortunate to become associated with many visiting scientists and graduate students from all over the world, making many lasting friendships. Jerry was an avid disciple of country and bluegrass music and played 5-string banjo as well as bluegrass guitar, performing as a member of the "Poverty Mountain Clan." He was also fond of tramping the local woodlands with his faithful dog and companion "Tyler." The Clark family are members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Amherst and have been active in the church's activities throughout the years.
Jerry suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and Vascular Dementia. He passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 while under the care of the Soldier's Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Clark of Amherst and two sons, Eric Clark of Springfield, Massachusetts and Jonathan Clark of Amherst, Massachusetts. He also leaves a brother, Donald Clark of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and a sister, Marjorie Rollins of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Byron Clark and Emerson Clark, and a sister, Norma Clark.
There will be a private burial, and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020