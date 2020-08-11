Geraldine "Gerry" Ellen Allessio, 70, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away August 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Pittsfield on November 21, 1949 to the late Carl and Rita Markham Wick and attended Pittsfield schools.
On December 13, 1980, she married Michael J. Allessio at the former Notre Dame Church.
Mrs. Allessio was primarily a homemaker and attended St. Joseph's Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a loving and caring person, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family will cherish all of the memories they have shared.
She leaves behind her husband, Michael J. Allessio of Pittsfield; son, Michael John Allessio and wife Riah of Kenosha, WI; three daughters, Pamela Allessio of Pittsfield, Jean Sanders and husband Richard of Lenox, and Sarah Allessio of Pittsfield; a brother, Charles Wick of Coffeyville, KS; a sister, Marie Melle of Independence, KS; four grandchildren, Jessie, AJ, Adri and Chris.
She was predeceased by two brothers, John Wick and Carl Wick, as well as a sister, Delia Martini.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held, WEDNESDAY, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, officiated by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor of St. Joseph Church. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.