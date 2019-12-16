|
|
Geraldine "Gerry" H. Whiton, 97, of Beverly, MA, passed away December 9, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Arlington, MA on August 7, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Chandler and Mary Paton Hosmer. Following graduation from high school in Worcester, MA in 1940, she graduated from The Taylor School and Mulvey Institute of Philadelphia. She worked as a secretary for National Casket Company and Provident Trust Company, both of Philadelphia.
Gerry was married 62 years to Albert "Al" Ernest Whiton, Jr. from July 5, 1944 through his death in 2007. Upon her husband's return from the Pacific theater following the end of WWII, Gerry and Al traveled significantly throughout the US from 1945 through 1957 supporting his role as a field service engineer for General Electric. From 1957 through 2014, Gerry lived in Pittsfield, MA. She was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWCC) and secretary of her local Rip Van Winkle Chapter (NAWCC) for 30 years, supporting a passion of her husband's.
Throughout her life in Pittsfield, MA, Gerry was an active member of South Congregational Church. She was a member of both the Board of Trustees and May Mattoon societies. She also worked many years for the church in the church office, organizing bake sales, and serving the needs of the community in the Food Pantry and as a cook and server at the weekly community dinners.
Gerry was an avid tennis player through her 87th birthday as a member and active doubles player at GEAA and Ponterril. She was a lifelong swimmer and member of bridge card groups through the end of her life. She rode to the registry of motor vehicles on her 95th birthday to renew her driver's license and shortly thereafter "voluntarily" decided to stop driving.
Gerry is survived by her three children: Carole Speth and her husband Noel of Glendale, AZ, Nancy C.W. Slonaker of Richwood, OH, and Ernie Whiton and his wife Kathy of Marblehead, MA. She is survived by five grandchildren: Clint Speth of Palm Springs, CA, Noelle Philbin and her husband James of Phoenix, AZ, Carissa and Corey Whiton of N. Andover, MA and Morgan Whiton of Marblehead, MA. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Kamille Whiton. She was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Hosmer, and a son-in-law, Paul E. Slonaker.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for Mrs. Whiton will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the South Congregational Church, 110 South Street, Pittsfield, MA. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Congregational Church in Pittsfield, MA, in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerwellingtonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 16, 2019