|
|
Germaine Jeanne (Deslauriers) Couture, 92, of North Adams, MA, died Sunday February 23, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center after a stroke.
She was born in Napierville, Quebec, Canada, on September 24, 1927, the youngest daughter of Ernest and Anna (Hebert) Deslauriers.
Before her marriage, Germaine worked with her sisters in the family business as a hairdresser. After emigrating to North Adams, she was a seamstress and fashion stylist for several decades, then later on, worked at the former Sprague Electric Co. She was a communicant and a regular Adorer for many years at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Germaine enjoyed many trips to Florida and especially to Canada to visit family. She also enjoyed cooking big meals for her extended family and playing Canasta.
Her beloved husband of 71 years, Ronald Emile Couture, whom she married on September 25, 1948, died a few hours after her early on Monday, February 24, 2020. Survivors include two daughters, Mireille "Mimi" Roy and her husband Daryl Roy of Clarksburg, MA, daughter Simone Susan Couture of North Adams, MA, and son, Claude Couture of Pittsfield, MA. She also leaves two grandchildren, Danielle Roy Keetch and her husband, Todd Keetch and Kimberly Couture, two great grandchildren, Landon Keetch and Michael Gratton, and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by one brother and three sisters, one of whom was Simone Chouinard, who also lived in North Adams.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Germaine and Ronald Couture will be celebrated at 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Private entombment at St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum in Pittsfield, MA, will follow at a later date. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA, are 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference,St. Anthony's Kitchen or the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020