Germaine Peron
1925 - 2020
Germaine Peron, 95 formerly of Great Barrington died Sunday September 20, 2020 at Kimball Farms in Lenox. Germaine was born in Roudouallec, France on September 13, 1925 daughter to Charles and Emilie (Calvary) LeBras. She came to the U.S. from France in 1949 and was a longtime resident of White Plains N.Y. before moving to Great Barrington in 1987. Germaine's husband Raymond Peron predeceased her on October 25, 2000. She is survived by two sons, John Peron and wife Agnes of Lee and Philippe and wife Saundra of Houston TX, two nieces, Danielle Waase (Paul) and Marie-Claire Mahé (Albaud) one nephew, Patrick Jaouen (Rosemarie), two step grandchildren, Myron and Kathy Jo, one great grandchild, Michael (April) and one great great grandchild, Hunter and cousin Simone LeBras. In addition to her husband Raymond, Germaine was predeceased by two sisters, Lucienne Jaouen and Eliane Torcello.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kimball Farms Pine Hill and Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center for the excellent care given to Germaine.

It is with deepest regret that the funeral services for Germaine Peron were private out of concern for the health and safety of her friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Germaine's memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
