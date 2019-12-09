|
|
Germana Polce Sachs, 60 of Ancramdale, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Germana was born on May 11, 1959 in San ValenKno, Italy to Giuseppina DiTomasso Polce of Pittsfield, MA and the late Cesare Polce.
Germana is survived by Paul Sachs, her loving husband of 27 years and her son, Jason McCarthy.
She is also survived by her sister Marina Polce Finamore and her husband Tim of Glastonbury, CT. Niece Juliana and nephews Patrick, Lucas and Dylan. Her sister Tina Polce Alibozek and her husband Michael of Adams, MA. Niece Victoria and nephew Nicholas. Amongst other survivors are several brothers in laws, sister in laws, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Germana had worked at Mazzeo's Meat and Seafood in Great Barrington, MA for 40 years prior to her illness.
Services will be held at St. John's in the Wilderness in Copake Falls, NY on Tuesday, December 10th at 3:00PM followed by a celebration of life at the Taconic Wayside Inn. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are request to Community Hospice of Columbia & Greene 147 Liberty St. Catskill, NY 12414.
To sign the online register, go to www.peckandpeck.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 9, 2019