Mrs. Gertrude E. Farrell, age 98, formerly of Walden Lane in Pittsfield and Devonshire Estates in Lenox died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Extended Care Facility.
Born on December 12, 1920 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Margarete Fischer Bauer. Mrs. Farrell was educated in the local schools there and was a 1938 graduate of Walton High School in the Bronx.
A resident of Hollis, Queens, NYC for many years, Gertrude moved to Pittsfield in 1969 when the former Buttenheim Publishing Co. relocated here. She was employed by Buttenheim, the forerunner of Morgan-Grampian Publishing, for 34 years. She was the Circulation Manager of the American City and County Magazine, and retired in 1985.
She was a communicant of the former St. Teresa's Church for 37 years, and was presently a member of St. Mark's Church. While still in New York, she volunteered as a Red Cross Gray Lady at the local Naval Veteran's Hospital, and following her retirement volunteered for many years at the Berkshire Museum.
Gertrude's husband, the late Francis J. Farrell, whom she married on September 26, 1987, died December 19, 1991.
Mrs. Farrell is survived by her Godchild, Carole Cuteri of New York, as well as her dear friends and long-time caregivers, Mary Ann Bascom and Joan Taikowski, both of Pittsfield.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be FRIDAY, March 8th at 10 AM at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Church Food Pantry, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019