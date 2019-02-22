|
New Lebanon, NY- Gertrude "Trudy" I. Dingman, 94, passed away peacefully at Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center on February 17, 2019.
She was born September 18, 1924 in Pittsfield, MA the daughter of Joseph and Irene Martineau Williams, she attended Pittsfield High School.
Trudy was employed at the former Eaton Paper Company for over 30 years, as an assembler.
She was predeceased by her husband Arthur A. Dingman, he passed away March 2, 1980.
Trudy leaves her daughter Georgianna Morrissey and her husband Peter, son Robert Keach and his wife Paula, grandchildren Pamela and her husband Lester, Michael and his wife Christy, Billy-Jo, Nate, Jeremy, William, great grandchildren Geoffrey and his wife Shay, Matthew, Zachary, Rebecca, Art, Matthew, Drew and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Simpson, Grace Williams and brother Joe Williams.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Funeral services for Gertrude I. Dingman will be held in the spring. Burial will be in the Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon, NY. WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019