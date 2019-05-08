|
FUNERAL NOTICE- Funeral services for Gertrude I. "Trudy" Dingman will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Noon at BARTLETT WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226 with Rev. Christopher Malatesta, officiating. Burial will be Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon, NY. There will be a period of visitation prior to the service starting at 11AM at the funeral home. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2019