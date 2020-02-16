Home

Gettis Griffin Jr.


1950 - 2020
Gettis Griffin, Jr., 69 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 10, 2020 at his home.

Born in Waterborough, SC on March 12, 1950, he was the son of Alphair Williams and Gettis Griffin Sr.,

A United States Army Veteran, Mr. Griffin was employed by General Electric for 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and lover of Turner Classic Movies. He also enjoyed history and was an AA speaker and attended First Baptist Church.

He is predeceased by his mother, Alphair Griffin and father, Lonnie Gettis Griffin, Sr.

He is survived by his children, Edith Justice of Mt. Vernon, NY, Cornell Griffin of Pittsfield, Yolanda Williams of Flint, MI and Montel Griffin of Pittsfield, as well as his grandchildren, Lovette Morrison of Mt. Vernon, NY, Joshua Griffin, Eason Wood, Ciara Griffin and Aniya Griffin, all of Pittsfield, MA, Tyree Powell and Queosha Jones of Flint, MI; and two great-grandchildren, Lamir and Arora Morrison of Mt. Vernon, NY; As well as brothers, sisters, cousins from Yemassee, SC. He also is survived by his first wife, Jessie Mae Griffin and his second wife, Deborah Lynn Griffin.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Griffin will be held, TUESDAY, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 am, at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The George B. Crane A.A. Center in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
