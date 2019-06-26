|
Gil Slote of Lenox, Massachusetts, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Mill Valley, California surrounded by friends and family. A memorial service was held at The Redwoods Retirement Community on June 24.
Gil was a psychotherapist in Lenox. He is known for his classes at Berkshire Community College during the 1970s and 1980s.
Born in Brooklyn, Gil was a teacher and principal in the New York City Public Schools for twenty years. He used his musical talents to inspire his students, composing songs and musical plays recorded by Folkways Records on four albums, which are now part of the Smithsonian's collection. In the 1970s, he earned his doctorate from the University of Massachusetts, taught at the State University of New York, and began a long and respected career in psychotherapy.
He retired to Northern California in 2017. Gil is survived by two sons and four grandchildren.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 26, 2019