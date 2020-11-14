Mrs. Gilda "Didi" Rudd, 93, of Dalton, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Pittsfield on March 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Peter and Virginia DeGiorgis Brignolo, she was a 1944 graduate of the former Dalton High School.
After the loss of her mother at the age of 8, Gilda was raised by her Brignolo grandparents who immigrated to the United States from Piea, Italy. In 2006 Gilda and family members were able to visit the town that her family came from and meet many relatives.
Didi's family was of the utmost importance to her. She cherished every moment spent with them, and when her children were young, she was blessed to stay home with them, ensuring that their needs were met with all the love and care. Because of her excellent grades, during her senior year of high school, she worked half days at General Electric as an administrative assistant, then post-graduation at the Dalton Pharmacy. She was also a bookkeeper at several local small appliance businesses. Once her children were of school age, she worked as a cafeteria worker at Craneville elementary school serving lots of children, many remembering her later on in life. After that she worked with her husband in the Building Inspectors Office at the Dalton Town Hall, retiring in 1992.
Among many things, she loved crafts of all sorts, but especially sewing clothing, gardening, cooking, or sitting down and completing a puzzle or two. Didi was extremely active in her community. She was a Camp Fire and Cub Scout leader, as well as a member of the "Odd Squad", a group of retired Camp Fire leaders that wanted to socialize together. She loved family vacations, day trips, picnics, and decorating and celebrating for holidays, especially Christmas. She was a longtime member of the Dalton Congregational Church, where she was an original volunteer of the Green Gargoyle Thrift Shop.
Anyone who knew Didi, knew her sharp mind, earthy sense of humor, and caring nature. Though she didn't have an easy childhood, she decided to make love a priority in life. She thought of ways to make those around her feel special; whether it be singing to you on your birthday, the yearly calendar she kept full with dates for sending cards to family members and friends, or the fact you never left her kitchen empty-handed. She accepted people for who they were and often said that you can't change people and just let them live how they want. Later in life, she loved Lifetime movies, sharing family recipes, telling stories of relatives, and holding and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gilda was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Gilbert Rudd, Sr., whom she married on February 9, 1952. Gilbert passed away in 1985. Their love was rooted in fun and together they built a home full of laughter, children, pets, hard work and surrounded by many friends and neighbors, especially the Sniezek family.
She is survived by her children, Claire Townend (Bruce) of Windsor, Christine "Tina" Papiro, and Frank Rudd (Patricia), her daughter-in-law, Anne Rudd, and her son-in-law, Dennis Miller, all of Dalton. She leaves behind, her brother, Peter Brail of Connecticut, as well as 12 dear grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family, and friends. Besides her husband, Didi was predeceased by her children, Gilbert "Gibby" Rudd, Jr. and Virginia "Ginnie" Miller, as well as her sister, Claire Cognato, and one granddaughter, Sara Rudd.
Gilda was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Funeral Notice:
A graveside service for Mrs. Gilda "Didi" Rudd will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton with the Rev. Henry Pascual officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dalton Ambulance Fund in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
