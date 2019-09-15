Home

More Obituaries for Giovanna Messana
Giovanna J. "Jenny" Messana

Giovanna J. "Jenny" Messana Obituary
Giovanna "Jenny" Josephine Messana, 93, formerly of Rhode Island Avenue, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington where she had been a patient the past two weeks.

Born in Pittsfield, the daughter of Silvio L. and Fiorina Gai Monticone, she was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1944 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School.

Mrs. Messana was a homemaker.

She had been a communicant of the former St. Mary the Morning Star Church and a member of the Italian-American Club.

Her husband, James C. Messana, whom she married June 12, 1948, died March 12, 2006.

Mrs. Messana is survived by her son, James C. Messana, Jr. (wife, Linda) of Lenox; a daughter, Jaimy Gai Messana of Lenox; her sister, Mary Trepacz of Pittsfield; and her granddaughter, Michelle Messana.

She was pre-deceased by two sisters, Julia Bzdula and Sylvia Novaris, and her brother, Silvio A. Monticone.

FUNERAL NOTICE: In keeping with Mrs. Messana's wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
