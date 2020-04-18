|
Gladys E. (Betty) Litchfield Shepard, 94, of Pilgrim Street, Richmond, MA, died Monday, April 6th at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield MA.
Born in Canaan, CT June 7, 1925, she was the oldest daughter of Bernard D. Litchfield Sr. and Gladys Curtis Litchfield. Her family moved to Great Barrington, MA in her late teens where she graduated from Searles High School in 1943, where she was a letter athlete in both basketball and softball. Betty went on to attend nurses training at St Luke's hospital in Pittsfield MA. While working at St Luke's she met her husband, Kenneth W. Shepard a WWII vet who had just returned back to the states. She nursed him back to health and they later married on September 22nd 1946 and soon started a family.
Betty made a career for herself as a registered nurse for Hillcrest Hospital in Pittsfield MA, from where she retired after 39 years in 1992. She was a member of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee and a member of the Becket Senior Center. Betty and Ken were dedicated to their family and shared a love for traveling. After they both retired they frequently traveled the United States and abroad, collecting a spoon from each one of their travels as a souvenir. An avid sports fan, Betty loved her Boston sports teams. Sure to never miss a Red Sox's game, it was her lifelong dream come true to see the Red Sox's win the World Series in 2004.
Betty is survived by her three sons: Monte W. Shepard of Richmond, Gary F. Shepard and his wife, Sherri, of Egremont, and Jeffrey M. Shepard and his wife, Jan, of West Stockbridge; one daughter: Darcy J. Meyers and her husband, Steven, of Sheffield. She also leaves nine grandchildren: Aaron J., Joshua A., Brett J., Marc D., and Abby L. Shepard, Lacey A. Miles, Shannon E. Meyers, Shelby S. Deane, and Marlena Cormier, and twelve great-grandchildren: Dylan, Grace, Layla and Reyley Shepard, Ashlyn, Tessa and Sophia Miles, Alexander and Dominic Hall, Jackson Satrape, Keagan Deane and Elliot Meyers.
She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth W. Shepard, of 67 years, and her two sisters: Bernice Kakley and Agnes Furey and her brother, Daniel Litchfield.
Betty will be missed by all those who loved her and will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends, her positive outlook on life, her kind heart, love of life and an incredible sense of humor.
SERVICES and CELEBRATION OF LIFE gathering will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to either Richmond Fire Department, PO Box 64, Richmond MA, 01254 Or the Becket Council on Aging, 557 Main St. Becket MA, 01223.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 18, 2020