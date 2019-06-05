|
|
Glen L. Whitcomb, 51, of West Melbourne, FL. passed away on May 24, 2019, in Tampa, FL of necrotizing fascilitis and sepsis.
He as born on January 22, 1968, to Joel and Julia Whitcomb. He attended Taconic High School graduating in 1986.
In Florida, Glen was employed by The Mears Group, a subcontractor for Florida City Gas where he was group foreman for 10 yrs.
An avid motorcyclist, on weekends Glen spent much of his time riding his Harley Davidson with the love of his life, his wife Dedla.
He leaves his wife Dedla, the light of his life, his son and best friend Zackary, his parents Joel and Julia and his baby sister Wendy as well as his step children Cheyenne and Gary.
Please join us on Sunday, June 9, 2019 as we celebrate Glen's Life at Zucchini's Restaurant from 11:00AM - 3:00PM.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019